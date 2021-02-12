Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

CNO stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

