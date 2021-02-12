Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $488.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $431.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.50. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $438.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

