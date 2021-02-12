Piper Sandler Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Shares of SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

