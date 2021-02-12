Piper Sandler Weighs in on KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.