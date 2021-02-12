Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $28.77 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $28.77 million and $491,885.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00301571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00100289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

