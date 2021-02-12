Pirl Hits One Day Volume of $654.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $602,349.31 and approximately $654.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.54 or 0.03880564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00427666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01211638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00491560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00424870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

