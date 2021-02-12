Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,855 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises 3.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

