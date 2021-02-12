Pivot Token Trading Up 107.6% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 107.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.92 or 0.01109014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.92 or 0.05736564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019470 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.