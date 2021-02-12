PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $41.79 million and $2.72 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

