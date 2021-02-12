PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.19 or 0.01173014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00477365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005806 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

