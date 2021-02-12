PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 0.6%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.31. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAOFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PJSC Tatneft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. VTB Capital lowered PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

