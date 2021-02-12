Plair (PLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90,983.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $90,983.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 201.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

Plair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

