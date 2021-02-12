Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 5% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 1,783,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,333,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.