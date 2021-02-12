Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,024.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 168% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00088964 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.51 or 1.02989279 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.