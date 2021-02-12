Pmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.