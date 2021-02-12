POA (POA) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, POA has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.76 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,485,407 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
