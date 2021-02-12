Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and traded as high as $23.55. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 70,899 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.14. The stock has a market cap of C$367.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

