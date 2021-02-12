PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.69. 5,582,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,759,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

