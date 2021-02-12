Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 9.01-9.51 EPS.

Shares of POOL traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.98. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Earnings History for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

