Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.01-9.51 EPS.

Shares of POOL traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.98. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.