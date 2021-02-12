Poolz Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,652.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $41,652.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $28.34 or 0.00059256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091829 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.36 or 1.01520841 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

