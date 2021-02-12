Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $61.78 on Friday. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 168,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.