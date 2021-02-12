Post Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.
A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.
Post stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,315.56 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Post by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
