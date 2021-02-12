Post Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Post stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,315.56 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Post by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

