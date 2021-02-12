PotCoin (POT) Trading 67.6% Higher This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $20,549.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 67.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.54 or 0.03880564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00427666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01211638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00491560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00424870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,699,069 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

