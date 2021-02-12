Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as high as $31.06. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 720,395 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.