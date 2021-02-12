Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as high as $31.06. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 720,395 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.
Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.