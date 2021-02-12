Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director William George Sells 6,400 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.