Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $8.50. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 10,776 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.45 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

