PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2531106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

