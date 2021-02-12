Prat Bhatt Sells 6,273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $20,966.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,392,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

