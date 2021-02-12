Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.16. 110,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 108,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

