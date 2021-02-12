Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$28.80 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -11.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

