Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a C$40.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

TSE:PD opened at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$39.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -11.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

