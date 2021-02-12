Precision Optics (PEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:PEYE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Precision Optics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

