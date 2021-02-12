Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Premier Foods stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.20. Premier Foods has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.44.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

