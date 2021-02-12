Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,400 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 14th total of 4,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 34,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PIRGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

