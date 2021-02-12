Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,400 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 14th total of 4,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 34,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PIRGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

