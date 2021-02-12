Primas 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.74 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00426773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.