Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0531 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $8,868.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,093,912 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

