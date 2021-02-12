Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
