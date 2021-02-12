Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

