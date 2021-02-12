Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Brightworth increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 61,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $191.25. The stock has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

