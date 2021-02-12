ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PBYA opened at $0.00 on Friday. ProBility Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

