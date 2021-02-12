Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. 8,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

