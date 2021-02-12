Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0133

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.99 million and $523,743.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00178863 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,251,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,558,898 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

