ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.18

Shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.18 and traded as high as $43.83. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

About ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

