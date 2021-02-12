ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

