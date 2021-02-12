Prosper (PROS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.