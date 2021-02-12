Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.61

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 217552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

