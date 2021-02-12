Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.80. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLB. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.