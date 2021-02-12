Proton Price Up 12.2% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Proton has a market cap of $24.45 million and $967,298.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.08 or 0.05662858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,103,207,867 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

