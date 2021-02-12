ProximaX Market Capitalization Tops $7.48 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $218,171.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

