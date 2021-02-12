Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

PSA stock opened at $233.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

