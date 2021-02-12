Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PHCF opened at $3.93 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.